TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Claralynn is a 6-year-old girl battling a brain tumor who will soon visit Disney World to meet Elsa and other Disney princesses. To help raise funds for her trip, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York will have a “Cocktails for a Cause” event on February 10 at 7 p.m., hosted by the Miuccio Real Estate Group at Brown’s Revolution Hall.

According to Make-A-Wish Northeast New York’s website, Claralynn’s eyesight is affected by the brain tumor she is battling, but that doesn’t stop her from playing outside at her local playground. Her family says the swings are her favorite, so much so that her grandparents created a swingset for her at her home shaped like a castle. The website also says she loves to have her nails painted and cannot wait to meet others on her trip.

Those looking to purchase tickets to the Cocktails for a Cause can do so online. Those also looking to donate to Claralynn’s cause can do so online.

Cocktails for a Cause will be a four-hour long, top-shelf open bar offering hors d’oeuvres. Live music by “The New York Players” will be played. Ticket sales are non-refundable.