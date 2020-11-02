‘Coats for Kids’ begins, looking for online donations

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During these unprecedented times, NEWS10 ABC is fortunate to once again partner alongside the National Cleaners Association and MVP Healthcare for the “Coats for Kids” campaign.

It’s an effort to collect as many coats as possible for kids in need during these long and cold winter months. Whether it’s a gently used winter coat or a simple donation, a little bit goes a long way.

“The outpouring has been amazing,” said Rainbow Cleaners owner Allen Patanian. “It’s such a rewarding feeling when you see all these coats, and you know where they are going to, and going to keep a young child warm.”

With no in-person collection at Colonie Center this year, “Coats for Kids” will operate a little bit differently. With new online donations, $20 can help a kid out, and Patanian says that every dollar counts.

“A lot of people are out of work and aren’t going to be able to buy a new coat. So I think it’s really important that everybody kind of pitches in and help keep the kids warm,” Patanian said.

Rainbow Cleaners is donating $500 to help the cause and MVP Healthcare is also matching the first 2,000 coats.

“Last year, in the mall alone, we collected about 800 coats, which was double—more than double—than what we had done the previous year,” Community Engagement Leader for MVP, Jackie Marciniak said. “I’m hoping the momentum continues.”

While you can still donate gently used coats to participating dry cleaners, Marciniak says the online platform makes it easier and more accessible for the community to get involved during this pandemic.

“Coming together is the biggest part of this, because it can’t just be one entity doing this. Every year the donations that come in seem to increase.,” Marciniak said. “This year, with the pandemic, the need is even greater across the Capital Region. So, I’m hoping that people that are able to will still be able to donate online, and with those donations, the dry clean donations and our match we should be able to help out a lot of kids.”

For a full list of participating locations and how to donate, visit the “Coats for Kids” page.

