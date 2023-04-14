EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cleanup continued on Friday after Thursday’s fatal fire at Hanley Motor Home Park in East Greenbush. Police said one person was killed in the fire.

East Greenbush Town Supervisor Jack Conway said a member of the local business community is paying for hotel rooms for those who have been displaced.

“There’s unsafe buildings there now, so we have to keep them safe,” said Conway. “The Chief of Police is on top of the situation, she’s monitoring everything. We’re making sure that nobody’s wandering in trying to find things or mucking about.”

A section of Columbia Turnpike was shut down while crews responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.