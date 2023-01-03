TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The new year marks a time to re-establish or create new habits. If you’re getting ready to clean out your closet, the Collar City offers a textile reuse and recycling program that can help clear the clutter.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) estimated 11.3 million tons of textiles were sent to landfills in 2018. Textiles refer to a category of items, ranging from clothes and shoes to handbags, blankets, and sheets.

There are currently five textile reuse and recycling bins placed throughout the city. You can bring any textiles as long as they are clean, dry, and free of any odors or residues. Materials can be in any condition.

If your textiles come in non-wearable condition, they will be separated and recycled into items like insulation, pet bedding, and more. If your textiles are still wearable, they will be reused by communities in need.

Textile bin locations:

Troy School 2 : 470 10th Street

: 470 10th Street Fire Department Central Station : 2175 6th Avenue (rear alley)

: 2175 6th Avenue (rear alley) Fire Department Station No. 1 : 115th Street and 5th Avenue

: 115th Street and 5th Avenue Fire Department Station No. 3 : 530 Campbell Avenue

: 530 Campbell Avenue Troy Resource Management Facility: Corner of Main Street and E. Industrial Parkway

The city also has recycling bins back in stock. They are available in 16-or-22-gallon sizes.

Pick-up options:

City Hall, 433 River Street, Suite 5001 (Mayor’s Office) Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Department of Public Works, 3118 7th Avenue Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Drop-off options: