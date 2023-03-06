TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After two decades of friendship, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are going on tour this spring. The two American Idol stars are kicking off their 20th anniversary reunion concert tour in Troy at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 12.

During the tour, they’ll be singing all the songs you know them best for, as well as new collaborations. They also plan to share a lot of behind-the-scenes stories from their time on American Idol.

“Ruben and I were both 24 when we were on the show, so in some ways – maybe you feel differently – it’s kind of almost hard to know what life was like pre-Idol,” said Aiken.

Tickets are still available for the show. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (518) 273-0038.