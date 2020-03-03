Interactive Radar

City of Troy warns of Wednesday to Friday road closures

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials announced Monday that access to Burdett Avenue and Peoples Avenue will be limited this week as crews renovate Samaritan Hospital.

Peoples Avenue will be closed on the westbound side from Burdett Avenue to 15th Street during the day. The street will be closed to parking as well as traffic, and the sidewalk will also be closed.

The road closures and parking restrictions will last through Friday evening.

Road traffic will resume every night when the shift is over for work crews.

Parking will also be limited during this period on Burdett Avenue from Peoples Avenue to the Krause Center entrance.

The city asks motorists to observe detours, mind flaggers, and seek alternate travel routes.

