TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy residents will see upgrades and improvements to local parks around the city. Funding for the work comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Kinloch Park in Troy’s Eastside neighborhood will be temporarily closed on June 26. Work will be done to improve the sidewalks, drainage, and parking. Other parks undergoing improvements include Canal Park, Beman Park, and 112th Street Park.