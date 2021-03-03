City of Troy issues traffic advisory for lower River Street, State Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for lower River Street and State Street because of construction. River Street between First Street and State Street, and State Street between Front Street and First Street, will have intermittent closures between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

The traffic advisory will remain in effect through Friday, March 5.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection of River Street and State Street. Vehicles can access the State Street Parking Garage from the Front Street entrance on Congress Street.

Also, drivers are asked to reduce speeds to protect the safety of workers and observe all posted detours. City of Troy says local businesses and residences in the area of the closure are open and accessible.

For more information on local traffic advisories, please visit the City of Troy website.