City of Troy issues traffic advisory for Hoosick Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials issued a traffic advisory for Hoosick Street by the Collar City Bridge. The city will be doing scheduled water line maintenance.

Hoosick Street between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street will be closed beginning Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. and will stay closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Traffic Detours

Normal traffic on Hoosick Street to and from the Collar City Bridge will not be impacted by the road closures.

Eastbound traffic on lower Hoosick Street will be detoured from Sixth Avenue to Middleburgh Street to Oakwood Avenue. Westbound traffic on Hoosick Street will be detoured from Eighth Street to Jacob Street to Sixth Avenue.

Northbound traffic on Eighth Street will be unable to access the Collar City Bridge. Vehicles should detour from Eighth Street to Jacob Street to Sixth Avenue to the Bridge onramp.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds to protect the safety of workers and observe all posted detours.

For more information on local traffic advisories, visit the City of Troy’s traffic site.