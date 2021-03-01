City of Troy issues parking enforcement reminder for municipal lots, garages, metered spaces

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials on Sunday issued a reminder for drivers to renew their parking permit online for City-owned parking garages and surface lots. Vehicles parked in municipal parking lots and garages without a registered permit will receive a ticket.

Current permit holders are reminded to renew their monthly parking permit. Drivers are encouraged to use the new online parking permit registration system for spaces in municipally-operated lots and garages. The City says the system simplifies the permit reservation and payment process. Also, it allows the City to issue and track parking permits using license plates instead of physical tags.

The City says that failure to renew an existing parking permit will result in loss of parking permissions for the designated parking lot or garage and release of the permit to the waiting list.

On-street metered parking

Enforcement of on-street metered parking resumed January 4. Meters are active Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-street parking is limited to four hours within the Central Business District. Vehicles in violation of parking rules will be ticketed.

In January, the City launched a new pay-by-phone mobile app for metered parking in the Collar City. The app includes an alert feature to notify users when a parking session is ending. Drivers can also extend their parking session remotely using the app, which would eliminate the need to return to your vehicle. Parking kiosks will still accept cash and credit card payments.

A map of metered parking zones and instructions on using the Passport Parking app for metered parking in downtown Troy is available on the city’s parking website.

For questions on the City’s parking management system, contact the City Treasurer’s office at (518) 279-7115.