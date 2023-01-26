TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy announced that there will be a $500,000 investment in the Public Art for All of Troy program. The program was developed by the Arts Center of the Capital Region to use art to enhance public spaces.

Funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act and the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Recently, funds have been used for the Troy Glow exhibit and for community programs at the Fish Market Community Center. A committee of experts from Troy and surrounding areas has been formed to develop and implement future Public Art for All projects, which could include murals, outdoor installations, and performances.

“Having these funds available to reinforce our investment in public arts is truly remarkable,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “We appreciate The Arts Center of the Capital Region and all those involved in developing such a creative and comprehensive program for our community to enjoy.”