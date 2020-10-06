City of Troy crowdsourcing reports of broken street lights

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden sent out a notice on Monday that said the city is moving forward with a plan—outlined in February’s State of the City address—to buy over 4,000 street lights.

Madden asked residents to be part of the process by reporting any broken lights or downed poles they find. Submit your feedback online.

The city is buying the lights from National Grid as part of an energy-efficient lighting initiative. The new LED lighting should increase visibility, making the streets safer. Implementing climate-smart measures will reduce electricity consumption and promote sustainability in the community.

