City of Troy, Community Loan Fund to award $300K in small business grants

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced on Tuesday morning the availability of $300,000 in federal grants to help small businesses in Troy impacted by COVID-19. This funding is part of the Troy Small Business Grant Program, which is administered by the Community Loan Fund in partnership with the City of Troy.

Grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 are available for small businesses in Troy of 20 employees or less who have experienced a revenue loss of at least 25% as a result of the pandemic. The program will also include specialized trainings to help business owners adapt to COVID-19.

“Troy’s diverse mix of restaurants, shops, breweries and boutiques are a big part of what makes our community such a special place,” said Mayor Madden. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many struggled financially, resulting in lost income and elimination of local jobs. The Troy Small Business Grant program is an essential piece of our community’s economic recovery, offering a lifeline to struggling small businesses impacted by the pandemic.”

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which has allocated $577,015 to the City of Troy as part of a Community Development Block Grant. This grant is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.

The Community Loan Fund is currently accepting applications for the program. The deadline to apply is April 22 at 5 p.m.

To apply for the Troy Small Business Grant program, visit the Community Loan Fund website.