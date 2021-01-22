City of Troy adds dates for in-person payment of property taxes, water bills

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have announced three additional dates for paying property taxes in-person at City Hall in February. The City Treasurer’s Office will accept payments by appointment only on Feb. 5, 19, and 22.

Mayor Madden previously announced an extension of the deadline for payment of first installment of 2021 property tax payments for 21 days. The final date for payment of taxes without interest or penalty is Feb. 21.

Appointments can be scheduled for between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Each appointment will be 30 minutes and will be limited to one adult. Accommodations will be available for those who need assistance of additional person. Property owners can schedule an appointment by sending an email to taxcollection@troyny.gov.

In-person payments can also be made at the Knickerbacker Ice Rink on 103rd St. on Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary to make a payment at this location.

Property owners planning to pay by check are strongly encouraged to complete their payment online or by mail.