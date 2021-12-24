Citizen’s groups protest $20K raise for Rensselaer County Executive

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two citizens groups are protesting the Rensselaer County Legislature’s approval of a $20,000 raise for County Executive Steve Mclaughlin.

Mclaughlin was recently indicted on criminal charges by New York’s Attorney General stemming from alleged campaign finance violations. The Justice Center of Rensselaer County and Rensselaer County Women for Change held a joint press conference outside the County Office Building in Troy, saying the Legislature is failing to represent the interests of the people.

“The process that happened with these raises was that it came in the dark of night without any kind of process where the public or even the other legislators could be involved in the conversation,” one demonstrator said.

NEWS10 reached out to county officials for a response but has not heard back.

