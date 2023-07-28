TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Contemporary Circus and Immersive Arts Center announced they will be returning to Prospect Park in Troy for 10 days of events. The first show is scheduled for August 11.

The series will feature performances by a professional touring company, family-friendly activities, a summer camp for kids, and workshops for all ages. None of the events include performing animals, putting a focus on talents and skills such as acrobatics, contortion and juggling.

“You would have to travel to Montreal or Europe to experience the breadth, diversity and quality of programming we are offering in Troy this August,” said Aaron Marquise, CCIAC executive director. “We are proud to be showcasing artists from many different backgrounds to reflect the makeup of our audiences.”

Events will run from August 11 through August 20, and will be held under a 34 foot-tall, 4,000 square-foot tent that holds 250 people. The full circus schedule is listed below:

2023 CCIAC Schedule

August 11: Opening Night Cabaret & Fundraiser

August 12-13: Artist First Premiere – Helix

August 13: Family Day

August 14-18: Circus Camp For Kids

August 18-20: The RAINBOW is Enuf – Professional Touring Show

Prospect Park is located at 65 Prospect Park Road. You can purchase circus tickets for each event by visiting CCIAC’s website.