TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning in January, the City of Troy will collect real Christmas trees weekly curbside. Troy’s Department of Recycling, Streets, and Sanitation encourages all residents to recycle their trees as part of their regular curbside collection between January 2 and January 12, 2024.

Christmas trees can be turned into mulch or break down naturally over time. Keeping real trees out of landfills allows them to build stronger soil if recycled.

Residents are asked to take off all ornaments, lights, and decorations from the tree, take off the tree stand, and place it next to their recycling and garbage bins on normal collection day.

“The City of Troy continues to prioritize sustainable disposal practices that are environmentally responsible and economically sensible, which is why we are ensuring that recycling options are still available to Troy families who wish to recycle this season’s Christmas tree,” said Troy Mayor WM. Patrick Madden. “I thank our workforce for all they do to enable our families to recycle, compost and responsibly dispose of refuse in every neighborhood.”