TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. New this year, all chowder samples can be bought for $2 a la carte-style, so no ticket is required.

“By eliminating presale tickets, we’re going to attract more vendors, cut down on long lines, and get more soup to more people faster than ever,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “Now, each business has greater flexibility to offer a diverse menu and multiple samples, while attendees can choose their own adventure by purchasing items individually as they enjoy Troy.”

Businesses in downtown Troy locations will serve chowder samples out of their storefronts, and those from outside downtown will serve in partnership with a downtown business. The event also features entertainment and craft vendors. All ages are welcome.

The 16th Annual Downtown Troy ChowderFest is sponsored by Troy Redevelopment Foundation, CDTA, Callanan Industries, CD Perry, Times Union, Troy Innovation Garage, and Stewart’s Shops.