TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may be seeing a lot of people wearing blue on Friday as April 1 begins “Child Abuse Prevention Month.” It’s also the start of the “Spot the Blue Dot Campaign” throughout Rensselaer County.

The contest, by the START Children’s Center, Inc., invites kids up to 18 to take a picture with signs placed all around the county and email them to “START” for a chance to win a gift card. But the organization’s executive director, Kevin Maloney, hopes the fun activity also sparks conversations with families and kids about body safety and what children should do if they’re being abused.

Child abuse can occur across all communities and socioeconomic backgrounds. The biggest takeaway is for children to know it’s important to tell an appropriate adult so they can get help.

Pictures can be emailed to events@startac.com.