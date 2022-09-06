NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chick-fil-A is set to open a new location in North Greenbush. North Greenbush Town Supervisor Joseph Bott said the company got a building permit about a week ago.

This means Chick-fil-A can start construction on the new location whenever they are ready. Bott said the company is looking at a late winter opening date.

“We’re very excited that Chick-fil-A chose to come to North Greenbush,” said Bott.

The new location will be located near the corner of I-90 Exit 8 and Route 4. Bott said the location is a development site, and will also include an Aldi and a Vent Fitness. Aldi also got a building permit to start construction, while Vent has not yet.

A Chick-fil-A has been approved for Clifton Park at 304 Clifton Park Center Road, but construction has not started yet. There is also a Chick-fil-A in the Albany International Airpot.