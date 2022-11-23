TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 40th annual Troy Victorian Stroll will take place on Sunday, December 4, and start at 11 a.m. to last until 5 p.m. in the streets of downtown Troy. The event attracts nearly 15,000 visitors every year and offers food, shopping, and other activities for all ages.

The event will also feature music, performers, choirs, children’s activities, unique boutiques, and restaurants. This year will also feature the return of the window decorating contest, where strollers can vote on their favorite. A tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. with the Troy High School Choir and other local officials.

The stroll is traditionally held 10 days after Thanksgiving, following suit this year as well. Victorian “gilded age” music will be played at the stroll.