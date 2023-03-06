After the parade, the fun continues with the Irish Festival at the Hoosick Armory!

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Fest is back for its 32nd anniversary on Saturday, March 11! The parade will begin at Wood Park at 1 p.m. and features many bands, floats, and marchers.

After leaving Wood Park, the parade will venture a short distance on Main Street, cross over on John Street, head down Church Street, cross back over on Willard Street, and head back on Main Street. Afterward, the Irish Festival will be held at the Hoosick Armory and celebrations will be held around the village.

The Armory will host the Craic Agus Ceol with Irish music. Festivalgoers can also partake in Irish Dance with the Hubbard Hall Irish Dance. Local establishments will have parade day specials and serve Irish food, including corned beef and cabbage. For more information, contact Kevin O’Malley at (518) 894-5035.