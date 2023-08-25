GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Are you curious to learn about the small nocturnal creatures that are masters of echolocation? If you are, head to Grafton Lakes State Park on Sunday, August 27, to celebrate International Bat Night!

The fun night will be split into two programs. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., there will be a campfire chat for kids. Participants will learn about the many adaptations bats have while snacking on s’mores. Registration is required, and the program costs $5 per person.

There will be a bat walk from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Participants will take a walk outdoors to see the bats that inhabit the local environment. Registration is required, and the program costs $5 per person.

To register for either or both programs, call (518) 791-1155.