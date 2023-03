WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jack’s Drive In in Wynantskill is opening for its 85th season on March 9 with a special promotion. To celebrate 85 years, the joint will offer the first hamburger or cheeseburger of every order for just $0.85.

Jack’s Drive In special promotion will only run for a limited time. Make sure to get your $0.85 hamburger from Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 12. Jack’s is located at 24 Main Avenue in Wynantskill.