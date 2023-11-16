TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of Lelands’ 2023 Fall Classic Auction, an original carte de visite (CDV) of the 1871 Troy Haymakers is up for bid. The Troy Haymakers were part of The National Association, baseball’s first professional league.

The team, founded in 1860, played first in the National Amateur Association, first going by the Unions of Lansingburg until 1871 when they became a Major League Affiliate of the National Association. According to Lelands, the Haymakers were managed by Lipman Pike, who also happened to be one of the team’s best players and a great power hitter of that era.

Once the Haymakers disbanded, Pike went on to play for the Philadelphia Athletics, where he and two other players became some of the first players to be compensated for playing the game. He and the two others received a weekly salary of $20, per Leland.

Those interested in bidding on the CDV can do so on Leland’s website. As of Thursday, at 10:10 a.m., the current bid stands at $7,320.00.