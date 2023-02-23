The meetings will inform the community about the goals and objectives of the U.S. Route 4 Corridor Study and allow for public input.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Towns of East and North Greenbush have partnered with the Capital District Transportation Committee to host three public meetings for the U.S. Route 4 Corridor Study. The meetings will inform the community about the goals and objectives of the U.S. Route 4 Corridor Study and allow for public input.

The first meeting will be held at the Defreestville Fire Department at 350 N Greenbush Road in Troy at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. Those who cannot attend the meetings will be able to fill out a survey on the project website. To register or access the survey, click here.