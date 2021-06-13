CDTA to help deliver vaccines in Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vaccination efforts continue in Rensselaer County as officials partner with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) on a mobile initiative to get more shots in arms.

For months, many Rensselaer County residents got their COVID-19 vaccine from the county’s clinic at Hudson Valley Community College. The clinic is closed, but the shots continue to go to the people.

You typically see CDTA buses driving up and down the busy city streets. But starting Monday, a 40-foot CDTA bus will make its way across Rensselaer County’s rural towns and villages one stop at a time.

“We do want to make it as easy as possible for people to get their vaccination and get on with their day,” says Jaime Watson, Capital District Transportation Authority Director of Corporate Communications. “We have a lot of small towns in all the different counties that we serve so this really helps to bring vaccination site to the people so—we take away that barrier and hopefully if access is an issue bringing the vaccination bus to them in Rensselaer County we take that away and they’re able to get the vaccination if they wanted.

The idea is to save residents a trip to get the shot if they haven’t already. “I think it will definitely be helpful. There’s a lot of people out here that probably don’t want to drive as far as it takes to go get one. I definitely think a CDTA bus would definitely help,” says Johnsonville resident Travis Goodspeed.