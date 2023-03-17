TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are responding to a water main break in Troy. A CDTA bus is stuck after the water main break appears to have made a small sinkhole under the bus. The break happened at the corner of Fourth and Federal Streets, near the Green Island Bridge.

Crews work on stuck CDTA bus
Crews work on a water main break and stuck CDTA bus in Troy. (Nick Montera)

Crews are working now to get the bus unstuck and are taking a look at the water main break. Officials have closed the intersection at 4th and Federal.  The road closures impact the following:

  • 4th Street (Northbound) between Fulton and Federal streets
  • 3rd Street (Southbound) between Federal and Fulton streets
  • Grand Street between 5th Avenue and 4th Street
  • Southbound River Street traffic is temporarily able to take a left turn from River Street onto Federal Street due to the closure

We are still working to learn more information. Stay with NEWS10 on-air and online for more information.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!