Teen turns trash into treasure, bags into blankets

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Emily Smith, a senior at Maple Hill High School, turns discarded plastic bags into mats and bedding for the homeless.

Maple Hill’s Honor Society requires community service from its members, and Emily committed to this creative, compassionate, and eco-friendly project to fulfill her ten hours.

Beyond Honors Society participation, she plans to weave more mats to donate to soup kitchens, shelters, and other organizations and agencies that aid local homeless populations.

Emily says the bags were donated by nice folks in her community, and she hopes to inspire others to care for others and not waste resources.