Image via Fifth Tier baking Studio and Coffeehouse on Facebook

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cars and Coffee, hosted by The Fifth Tier Baking Studio and Tony Scott Auto 2 will take place on Sunday, April 23, from 7 to 9 a.m. The event will be at 197 Main Avenue in Wynantskill.

The event will offer great cars, coffee, and food. The event is weather permitting.