RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years. Officers tried to stop Sean R. Cooper, 40, on I-90 after he was allegedly caught speeding.
Cooper did not comply, police said, instead speeding off a nearby exit onto 1st Street in Rensselaer. There, he jumped out of the car and ran, according to a release.
Troopers quickly caught up with Cooper and arrested him. Once in custody, investigators determined that Cooper was driving while impaired and was in possession of drugs, police said.
Charges:
- Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs
- Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle
- Resisting arrest
- Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
- Vehicle and traffic law violations
Cooper was processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Rensselaer City Court on Aug. 31.