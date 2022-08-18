RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years. Officers tried to stop Sean R. Cooper, 40, on I-90 after he was allegedly caught speeding.

Cooper did not comply, police said, instead speeding off a nearby exit onto 1st Street in Rensselaer. There, he jumped out of the car and ran, according to a release.

Troopers quickly caught up with Cooper and arrested him. Once in custody, investigators determined that Cooper was driving while impaired and was in possession of drugs, police said.

Charges:

  • Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle
  • Resisting arrest
  • Second-degree obstructing governmental administration
  • Vehicle and traffic law violations

Cooper was processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Rensselaer City Court on Aug. 31.