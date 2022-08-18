RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years. Officers tried to stop Sean R. Cooper, 40, on I-90 after he was allegedly caught speeding.

Cooper did not comply, police said, instead speeding off a nearby exit onto 1st Street in Rensselaer. There, he jumped out of the car and ran, according to a release.

Troopers quickly caught up with Cooper and arrested him. Once in custody, investigators determined that Cooper was driving while impaired and was in possession of drugs, police said.

Charges:

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Cooper was processed at the State Police barracks in Latham. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Rensselaer City Court on Aug. 31.