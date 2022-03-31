ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) will begin plans of assigning federal funding to capital transportation projects. The CDTC said an estimated $355 million in funds will be assigned to state, regional, and local projects.

The CDTC and the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the four-county region of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady will meet on Wednesday, April 6, at 9:30 a.m., to discuss capital projects. CDTC said this would exclude Moreau and South Glens Falls, which are in a neighboring MPO.

Federal funding for capital projects will be provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The planning committee will begin the process of choosing projects to be funded via the CDTC’s five-year, 2022-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

CDTC said additional actions by the committee will include an agenda to amend the 2019-2024 TIP for the proposed Glenridge Road overheight vehicle detection, and warning system installation in Glenville. The CDTC committee plans on utilizing a hybrid meeting format but has encouraged planning committee members to attend in person.

Officials said the public can view the meeting live on the CDTC YouTube Channel. The public may also post comments, questions, or requests to address the planning committee by April 5, at 4:00 p.m., or by calling (518) 458-2161 or emailing cdtc@cdtcmpo.org.