TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new place for people to get fresh and affordable groceries is opening up in Troy. Capital Roots has opened its own grocery store.

The Good Food Market will have produce, meat, bread and other essentials that come straight from New York farmers. Lawmakers said the new store is a huge step in making healthy foods more accessible to local communities.

“This is a major concern in our communities and across the country — food insecurity, hunger,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “This is a resourceful way for both neighborhoods to be treated with respect and dignity and have hunger addressed.”

The new store also includes an incubator kitchen, which is designed to support culinary entrepreneurs where small business owners can receive training.