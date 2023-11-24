TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In December 2021, Capital Roots broke ground on its expanded market and food hub. Now, the Good Food Market, sponsored by CDPHP, is getting ready to open.

The market is set to officially open on Tuesday, November 28. According to Capital Roots, the Good Food Market offers local, farm-fresh food and goods for an affordable price. Items include fruits, vegetables, breads, meats, eggs, cheeses and more.

“We understand the importance of affordable, nutritious food for every household, and that’s why we have carefully curated our selection to offer you the best prices without compromising on quality,” said Capital Roots.

Capital Roots is a non-profit organization that works to bring healthy food to the Capital Region by organizing community gardens, providing healthy food access, offering nutritional and horticultural education and coordinating urban greening programs.

The Good Food Market will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market is located at 598 River Street in Troy.