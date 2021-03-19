Capital Region students can earn college credit through new partnership at HVCC

TROY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region high school students looking for pathways to careers in STEM will have more options this fall thanks to a new partnership. Questar III is partnering with Hudson Valley Community College to create a new high school at in the Lang Technical Building on the college’s main campus in Troy.

The STEM-career focused high school will serve students across seven counties and 46 school districts. QUESTAR III says students entering the new school will be offered several career-focused educational tracks through the Pathways in Technology (six-year) and Smart Scholars – Early College High School (four-year) programs.

“Creating a strong educational pathway from the region’s secondary schools, through our college and extending onward into careers, is what these programs are all about,” said Hudson Valley President Roger Ramsammy.

The programs are funded through grants from the New York State Department of Education. P-TECH is funded for $3,000,000 over seven years and Smart Scholars – Early College High School is funded for $870,537 over five years. The programs are designed to give historically underrepresented students the opportunity to get a jumpstart on their college education and their future career.

Students in the programs will earn up to 63 college credits toward an Associate’s Degree at no additional cost to their local school districts. This includes tuition, fees, books, and instructional materials. Students will study in class with their fellow high school students, as well as in blended classes with college students.

These New York State-sponsored programs allow colleges and universities to partner with public school districts. This creates an opportunity for students to earn college credits while completing their high school diploma. The program says it will place students on the fast track to a college degree, while saving their families thousands of dollars in possible tuition costs. This is the first P-TECH and Smart Scholar Early College High School to be hosted on a community college campus in the Capital Region.