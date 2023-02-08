TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) will be hosting a blood drive with the Red Cross of Northeastern New York on Friday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online or on the free Blood Donor app using sponsor code “CapDistEOC.”

Participants can give either whole blood or power red donations. If you have any questions about donating blood, visit the Red Cross website.

Tours of the EOC, located at 431 River Street in Troy, will also be available for those who are interested. Questions about this event can be directed to Meghan Tice at m.tice@hvcc.edu or (518) 273-1900.