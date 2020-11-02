CAP COM announces third merge in past year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CAP COM Federal Credit Union is merging with NIMO, the Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. Troy Employees Federal Credit Union (NIMO).

“New members can look forward to experiencing firsthand how much we truly care about them, their families, and the communities we serve,” said Chris McKenna, CAP COM’s President and CEO.

The merge was announced on Monday. NIMO members approved the merger at a recent virtual meeting. Former NIMO FCU members are now among CAP COM Federal Credit Union’s 140,00 members. The NIMO branch at 235 Oakwood Avenue in Troy closed on Friday, but those members have access to CAP COM’s 11 branches in the area, as well as digital options.

“This blending with CAP COM will benefit both our members enormously now and well into the future,” said Terry Fisher, former NIMO CEO.

In the past year, CAP COM’s merged with the Postal Employees of Troy Federal Credit and City Schenectady Employees Federal Credit Union. They say their portfolio has $2 billion in assets.

