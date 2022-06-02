TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for road closures on Campbell Avenue in Troy, associated with the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement Project. Campbell Avenue between Colleen Road and Project Road will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3, through 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Traffic delays are expected. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Spring Avenue through South Troy. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Vanderburgh Avenue and then to Winter Street Extension. Motorists are asked to slow down and use the posted detour route.

Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions. Businesses and homes on Campbell Avenue will remain open and accessible during the closure. The bridge will be closed to all pedestrian traffic during the road closure.

The replacement of the Campbell Avenue Bridge is 95% funded through the state’s BRIDGE-NY Program. The project is being administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

Mayor Patrick Madden said, “I am pleased to see the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement Project officially begin, one of the countless improvement efforts underway in Troy this year. We are leveraging state resources to improve the condition of local infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for Troy residents and families, and I applaud Governor Hochul, Assemblymember John McDonald, and Senator Neil Breslin for their ongoing commitment to directly support local communities.”