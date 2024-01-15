TROY N.Y. (NEWS10) — C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios is kicking off their opening of a new studio in Troy, joining their Saratoga and Schenectady locations, with an art open house on January 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios is a non-profit that offers low-cost workshops and groups, community wellness activities, and open studios for kids, teens, and adults to promote art-making and creativity as a way to increase their general well-being. The new location is at the Hudson ArtHaus Apartments at 621 River Street.

Heather Hutchison, C.R.E.A.T.E.’s Executive Director says, “We are looking forward to reaching a whole new community in Troy. We’ve always seen ourselves as serving the full Capital Region with our expressive arts and mental health wellness services, so having a physical space in Troy allows us to more fully reach more community members.”

C.R.E.A.T.E. will begin once-a-week programming after the open house. This event will give the community a chance to provide their input on what art programming it needs. Light refreshments will be served and donations will be accepted to further the organization’s programming.