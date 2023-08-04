TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Repair work at the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex in Troy can move forward after the city’s bureau of code enforcement issued a building permit.

The permit cancels the stop work order that was previously issued after city leaders said proposed construction was not in compliance with building codes. Dozens of people were displaced from their homes in June after they were forced to evacuate because of concerns about falling bricks.

Twenty-two of the 58 units that were evacuated have been deemed safe to live in.