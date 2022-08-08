GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bud’s on Jay, a coffee shop in Schenectady, has opened its second location in the Capital Region. The new shop, named Bud’s on the Hudson, is located at Starbuck Island Apartments.

“Bud’s has been widely successful in Schenectady and they bring their high-quality service and food to Green Island. We are so excited to see them open,” said Starbuck Island officials.

Both locations offer coffee, tea, sandwiches, and baked goods. The Schenectady shop is located at 185 Jay Street and opened in April 2021.