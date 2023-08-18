BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Brunswick Fire Chief Steve Wilson, about 30 people were evaluated for exposure to Carbon Monoxide (CO) in the Brunswick Road Walmart. Due to high levels of detection, the store was evacuated and four were taken to the hospital.

Crews were called in around 3:38 Friday morning. National Grid was called in and shut off the natural gas.

The building has since been cleared and has reopened. Gas in the building is still off at this time. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding the incident becomes available.