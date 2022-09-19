TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brunswick Harley Owners Group (HOG) will hold its 24th-annual Toys for Tots benefit ride on Sunday, October 16. The event aims to raise funds and gather toys for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at Brunswick Harley Davidson, 1130 Hoosick Road, in Troy. A guided parade of bikes, with a police escort, will take place at noon.

The parade will travel down Routes 7 and 142, through Lansingburgh, Waterford, Crescent, Halfmoon, and Niskayuna, and end up at the Shop Rite Plaza at Nott Street and Balltown Road in Niskayuna. In past years, excellent weather and an overwhelming biker response, have resulted in as many as 900 bikes participating in the event. In 2021, the parade was over three miles long.

In addition to donating a bundle of toys, the event has raised as much as $13,000 for the program. The price of admission to the event is one unwrapped new toy or $10 per person. Toys for older children are particularly needed.

Complimentary coffee and donuts will be served at the registration site and a post-ride gathering will take place at Tequilas Bar and Grill, Nott Street, Niskayuna. If you have any questions, call Tom Hall at (518) 279-1145 or (518) 279-1040.