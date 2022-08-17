BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Shavaughn Johnson, 37, of Brunswick, on several charges. Troopers said he assaulted an elderly homeowner and damaged their property. They said that the assault happened in front of two children.

Police were called to a home in Brunswick just after 5 a.m. on Monday for reports of a fight. Johnson was arrested shortly after police arrived.

Charges:

Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Johnson was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court. He was taken to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 or a $10,000 bond.