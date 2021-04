The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Brunswick Central School District is hosting a Pfizer COVID vaccine distribution event for its 16- and 17-year-old students. The events will be on April 15 and take place at Hudson Valley Community College from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To register for the event, visit the online registry.