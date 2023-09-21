TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brunswick Community Library is hosting a Fall Kid’s Clothing Swap in October. Families are encouraged to drop off bags of clean, donated children’s clothes starting on October 6.

All donations must be clean with no stains, rips, missing buttons, pet fur, odors, etc. Clothing should be washed and in like new condition. Halloween costumes are welcome.

The clothing swap will take place on the following days:

Friday, October 13 – 2 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 16 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clothing swap is open to all. Everyone is welcome to visit and take home free clothes for their family members and friends.