BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brunswick joins the growing list of communities declaring snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm heading to the Capital Region. The area will get several inches of snow and some places could see over a foot or more.

The snow emergency will start at midnight (Monday into Tuesday) Tuesday, March 14 and run until Wednesday, March 15 at noon. Town officials are asking residents to park in their driveway and have garbage cans out of the road.

There will be no parking in the streets. Any vehicle in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/ or towed at the owner’s expense.

Several other communities have announced a snow emergency ahead of the winter storm set to impact the region. Check the latest from the Storm Tracker Weather Team to stay up to date with the latest weather news.