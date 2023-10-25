TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Humans aren’t the only ones enjoying the spooky season. The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is inviting everyone to bring their furry friend to Dogtober on Friday. Vendors will be lining the street in Monument Square from 5 to 9 p.m.

A dog costume contest will be offered, as well as trick-or-treating at participating businesses for kids. There will be several vendors selling dog treats and apparel as well as dog trainers, animal sanctuaries, and more.

“We’re so excited to bring people and their pups to Downtown to celebrate the Halloween season! We love seeing our streets, restaurants, and retail shops full of people because Downtown Troy has so much to offer,” said Isabella Marchese, Marketing Director, Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “Plus, who doesn’t want to see a bunch of pups in cute costumes getting treats?!”