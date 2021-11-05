Break, bash and batter your Halloween pumpkins at the Troy Pumpkin Smash

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you have old Halloween pumpkins you want to get rid of? Here is your chance to have fun and help the environment while doing it.

The first annual Troy Pumpkin Smash will be November 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fourth Street entrance of the Troy Atrium. Participants can bring their old pumpkins, gourds and jack-o-lanterns to be smashed.

The event, held in coordination with the Troy Waterfront Farmers Market, promotes composting and food scraps diversion. The smashed pumpkins will go to the Bethlehem’s composting facility, keeping them out of landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Decomposing organic materials like pumpkins and other food scraps are one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gases in the United States,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “The Troy Pumpkin Smash is a fun way to recycle those old Halloween pumpkins from your front porch while helping the environment by keeping them out of the trash.”

Pumpkins and gourds should be paint-free and glitter-free if they are to be composted. All lights, candlewax and decorations must also be removed.

Registration is required to participate in the pumpkin smash. The online registration form can be found on Troy’s website. The deadline to sign up is November 11.