Boys & Girls Club relaunches workforce development program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Region (BGCCA) announced Monday that it would relaunch its workforce development program at its Troy Clubhouse. The program focuses on helping people aged 16 to 24 who are trying to enter the workforce or follow a specific career path.

“The workforce development program has helped me create my resume, learn the important parts of the interview process, and gain confidence when it comes to getting a job. This program helps the youth of Albany by providing them with important skills that will lead to employment either in the near future or later in their lives,” said participant Mohamad Kanneh in a written statement. “If you are thinking about getting involved, know that the staff have your best interests in mind and that they provide a safe place to come as you are on any given day.”

BGCCA’s workforce training youth group runs Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., along with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1700 7th Avenue in Troy. Organizers say they hope the program becomes more visible so they can serve more teens and young adults interested in getting involved. For more information about enrollment, becoming a volunteer, or becoming a partner, contact BGCCA director Ishmael Morton via email.

“The program is designed to help youth get around immediate barriers, easing their present needs by creating the proper environment for planning and training in a livable wage career,” Morton says. “While on the road to a career the youth receive financial literacy training and professional mentorship to ensure they have all the tools needed to take ownership of their futures.”

BGCCA says its team of staff and community volunteers will help participants develop professional skills, build resumes, and prepare for job interviews. BGCCA also strives to give its participants access to the resources they need—like transportation, nutritious food, and identification documents—to do well in the program.

Funded by Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, the workforce development program benefits from participation from many local companies and organizations. They’re helping by providing training, worksite placement, volunteer opportunities, and knowledge to the young participants in the program.

Bryant & Stratton College, 99 Restaurants, Community Resource FCU, the RAD Soap Co., and the Capital Region Workforce Development Board for Rensselaer County are all involved in supporting the program.